Prez Akufo-Addo urges athletes to strive for excellence at African Games opening ceremony

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 08 - 2024 , 22:41

The 13th African Games - Accra 2023 have officially begun in Ghana, marking the first time in history the event has been hosted in the country.

The opening ceremony, held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra today, was a spectacle attended by diplomats, sports people, celebrities and musicians.

With almost 3,000 athletes from 48 countries participating, the games will run until March 23, 2024, encompassing 29 different sporting disciplines across two cities - Accra and Cape Coast. Of the 49 participating nations, Cape Verde was the only country that was absent from the athletes' march.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared the Games open, stressing the importance of unity and showcasing Africa's rich diversity through sports.

He encouraged the athletes to strive for excellence, highlighting the role of sports in unifying the continent.

“As you compete in the games in the coming days, remember that your efforts inspire countless individuals across the continent. Strive for excellence, push your limits and showcase the immense talents that Africa possesses,” he said.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, assured attendees that Ghana would deliver an unforgettable competition, supported by state-of-the-art sporting facilities.

Following speeches, the ceremony featured performances by renowned African musicians including Shatta Wale King Promise and Kamo Mphel, along with a captivating display of lights, fireworks, and traditional dance performances, celebrating Ghana's cultural heritage.