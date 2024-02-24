Olympic Games Qualifiers: Black Queens lose 0-1 to Zambia in Accra

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 24 - 2024 , 14:53

The Black Queens of Ghana were beaten 1-0 by the Copper Queens of Zambia in the first leg of the third round of the Paris Olympic Games qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Racheal Kundananji’s first-half strike was enough to secure the win for Zambia. The Black Queens were a pale shadow of themselves in the opening 25 minutes of the game as the Zambians dictated the pace and got a goal through Bay FC striker and world’s most expensive women’s player, Rachael Kudananji.

Kundananji showed class when she broke the deadlock with a superb strike in the 18th minute, chipping the ball past Ghana goalkeeper Victoria Antwi Adjei.

Many Ghanaians trooped the stadium to offer their support however, their expectations were not met as the Zambians posed more threat in that tense and thrilling game which saw the Queens fumbling most of the time.

As the game wore on, coach Nora Hauptle’s side woke from their slumber and they made few attempts at goal. Evelyn Badu came close as she turned and fired a shot from close range in an attempt to snatch the equaliser before halftime, but her efforts were denied by the Zambian goalkeeper.

The second half began on a good note for the Black Queens as they took the game to the Copper Queens,forcing them to relax. The Black Queens came close to scoring again when Doris Boaduwaa’s free kick hit the post.

Again, Badu, who was very lively upfront, had a chance to pull parity in the 55th minute, but the Zambian goalkeeper saved the shot.



The Black Queens brought on the likes of Gifty Assifuah, Comfort Yeboah, and Freda Ayisi in the second half in search of the equaliser, but the powerful Zambian defence kept them at bay as they recorded the win.

Coach Nora made a few substitutions to augment the team but the powerful Zambia defence denied the Ghanaians any scoring opportunities.

The tactical discipline of the Zambians was impressive, as they kept the Black Queens out of the goal and maintained their 1-0 lead at halftime till the blast of the final whistle.

The Black Queens will travel to Ndola for the second leg which will be played on Wednesday, February 28, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Black Queens Starting XI: Victoria Antwi, Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa, Jennifer Cudjoe, Susan Ama Duah, Doris Boaduwaa, Anesthesia Achiaa, Evelyn Badu, Portia, Jacquleine Owusu.