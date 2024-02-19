Kotoko stage comeback to win J.A. Kufuor Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko yesterday picked up their first silverware of the year after defeating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 in an entertaining match to win the J.A. Kufuor Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors demonstrated a strong fighting spirit as they came from a goal down in the first half to carry the day through important strikes by Steven Mukwala and Peter Amidu after the break.

Richmond Lamptey put up a captain's game by providing crucial assists that led to the two goals that won the cup for them.

Kotoko drew even through Ugandan forward Mukwala in the 56th minute and in the 67th minute Amidu sealed victory for the home side.

Nsoatreman FC, led by former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu, looked more composed in the first half and the determined side as they dictated the pace of the game. They piled pressure on the Porcupine Warriors who frequently passed the ball to their keeper, Frederick Asare, to restart the game.

Nsoatreman's pressure paid off during added-on time in the first half when Abdul Rahman Mohammed headed home the opening goal from a corner kick, leaving Kotoko's goalkeeper Asare stranded in his posts.

From recess, Kotoko improved on their ball possession and took the game to their opponents in an attempt to restore parity. In the 55th minute, Kotoko won a corner kick which was expertly taken by Lamptey for Mukwala to connect home to bring relief to the supporters who had until then been sitting on tenterhooks.

Two minutes later, Nsoatreman had the chance to restore their lead when they were gifted a penalty by Nurudeen Mohammed who fouled an opponent in the 18-yard box.

However, Maanaf Adbul Umar missed his kick much to the relief of the home fans.

Kotoko went to take the lead in the 67th minute when Lamptey delivered a long pass from the centre circle to Amidu who connected beautifully past substitute goalkeeper Denni Votere in posts for Nsoatreman FC.

Again in the 92nd minute, Manaaf had the chance to restore parity to the game when he had only an empty posts in front of him, but his header from Richard Acquaah's pass went over the bar much to the chagrin of his teammates as Kotoko held on to the lead to win the trophy played in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who was onetime board chairman of Kotoko.