Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman FC to test Samartex's title credentials today

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 13 - 2024 , 12:19

This afternoon, Ghana Premier League leaders, FC Samartex, will aim to return to winning ways as they host Nsoatreman FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena with the "Timer Giants" keen on avoiding another slip-up which could cost them the top spot.

After losses against Nations FC and Bechem United, Samartex returned to their fortress aiming to bounce back strongly after their title ambitions were shaken, including a surprise 0-1 loss at home to Nations FC.

With second-placed Aduana breathing down their neck and trailing by two points, Smartex know they cannot drop their guard again and must capitalise on their home advantage, especially as fifth-placed Nsoatreman are also coming off from two straight losses but have a decent record in away matches.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will aim to bounce back from two straight losses as they host Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium this evening (kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.) to revive their title ambitions as they are just three points shy of leaders FC Samartex.

After losing the President's Cup to ASEC Mimosa and a 0-1 defeat to Karela United last Sunday, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum knows well that failure to pick up maximum points would be a big setback to the team's ambitions and put undue pressure on the technical team and the players.

With star striker, Steven Mukwal,a in top form, Kotoko look favourites to record their fifth straight home win against Accra Lions who have drawn in their last two away encounters.

In other matches today, Great Olympics take on improving Karela United at the WAFA Park at Sogakope, while sixth-placed Berekum Chelsea host Aduana Stars in a regional derby at the Golden City Park.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Tomorrow evening, CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC, and improving Accra Hearts of Oak will engage in a fierce showdown for the maximum of three points and bragging rights at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Renovation works at Dawu Park and the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium due to the ongoing African Games have pushed this epic encounter to the Garden City as both sides aim to maintain momentum in the competition after an impressive run of results in recent weeks.

While in-form Dreams FC are gradually making a strong statement in the CAF Confederation Cup where they have reached the quarter-finals, Hearts have bounced back in the second round of the league under the direction of their new Ivorian coach, Aboubakar Oattara, who has led the team to a three-match unbeaten run with back-to-back victories against Real Tamale United and Nsoatreman before they were held 1-1 by Bofoakwa Tano last Monday.

The scales look balanced as recent encounters between the two sides have ended in three draws and a win for each side.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has led Dreams to reach the quarter-finals of Africa's second-tier inter-club competition and gone unbeaten in their last four league encounters (three wins and a draw), an indication of a potentially tough challenge for the Phobians tomorrow.

Coach Ouattara acknowledged the costly error that robbed them of victory against Bofoakwa and will aim at avoiding such slips against Dreams that stunned Nsoatreman FC 2-0 last Sunday.

“One or two things did not go well, but that's part of the game. There were some faults with the way we started but we tried to do things well,” Coach Ouattara said in a post-match interview.