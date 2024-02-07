Ghana FA denies media access complaints at AFCON 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied accusations of hostility towards the media following complaints about restricted access to the Black Stars during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Responding to criticism, the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, himself a former journalist, speaking at a press briefing today in Kumasi said the need to adhere to established tournament rules.

"This FA has been more media-friendly than ever," he stated. "We actively engage with the media across various platforms, including the Ghana Premier League and Women's Premier League. Additionally, several media personalities hold positions within the FA's Executive Committee."

Regarding limited access during AFCON, Addo referenced international tournament regulations, citing restrictions at the World Cup as an example. "Breaking these rules can incur severe penalties," he explained.

"While the GFA remains committed to media engagement, we must operate within competition regulations and create an environment conducive for success on the pitch," he concluded.