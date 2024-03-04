Baba Rahman scores for PAOK in Greece Super League win against Lamia

Lawrence Degraft Baidoo Sports News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 16:13

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman made his return to the pitch over the weekend in PAOK's league game against Lamia.

The Ghanaian international was making his first appearance for the club since coming off in the Greek Cup semifinal game against Panathinaikos.

Baba Rahman was taken off earlier than expected in that fixture after a collision with his mark saw him consciousness.

The left-back returned to the team on Sunday for their game against Lamia, starting his 17th league game of the season.

The Ghanaian scored in the dying minutes of the game to wrap up victory for PAOK after Taison had given them the lead in the 71st minute in the away game.

Baba Rahman has now scored four goals in the Greece Super League while he has two assists to his name.