Aston Villa and Celtic eyeing Dreams FC star

Graphic Online Sports News May - 23 - 2024 , 07:41

Aston Villa and Celtic are reportedly interested in signing highly-rated young Ghanaian striker Aziz Musibau, who has been making waves with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 17-year-old forward has drawn comparisons to former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba due to his dynamic running style and powerful shooting ability. His performances have not only caught the eye of club scouts but have also positioned him as a potential key player for Ghana's senior national team in their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Dreams FC, known for developing talented players such as Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, is attracting significant interest from European clubs. Musibau, along with his 19-year-old teammate Emmanuel Agyei, a defensive midfielder, has been on the radar of several top clubs. Inter Milan is also monitoring Musibau, with other Premier League teams expressing interest as well.

According to the Daily Mail, Dreams FC would require around £1.2 million for Musibau, while Agyei could be available for approximately £750,000. Agyei, who has also been scouted by Inter Milan and Tottenham, was a crucial member of the Ghana U20 squad that triumphed at the African Games in March. Another player from that squad, Aziz Issah, has attracted attention from Sevilla.

With scouts from Aston Villa, Celtic, and other top European clubs closely following their progress, both Musibau and Agyei could soon make significant moves in their careers, highlighting the growing reputation of Dreams FC as a hub for emerging football talent.