Previous article: ‘Let’s allow these young boys to make mistakes’ – Laryea Kingston

WAFU B U17 AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria beat Togo to avoid Ghana in semis

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 23 - 2024 , 17:37

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will battle Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON qualifiers after they trounced Togo 3-0 to finish top of Group B on Thursday.

Advertisement

The semi-final matches will be played on Saturday, May 25, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Nigeria recorded seven points from three matches to climb ahead of Burkina Faso, who also got seven points but scored fewer goals after they scraped a 1-0 win over Niger in a final group game.

Runners-up Burkina Faso will thus face Ghana in the other semifinal game on Saturday.

Abdulmuiz Adeleke scored a brace with Rapha Adams also netting his second goal of the tournament.

Striker Abdulmuiz Adeleke gave Nigeria the lead after only nine minutes when he sprinted through on goal from the left flank before he let fly a left-footed strike beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

Rapha Adams netted his second goal of the competition with a diving header off a superb assist by skipper Simon Cletus.

The Central Academy striker was denied a hat-trick by the foot of the Togo goalkeeper in the 69th minute from the spot.

The Togolese kept pushing for a goal but failed to find the back of the net till the game ended.