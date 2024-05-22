Next article: Multichoice secures exclusive rights for UEFA Euro 2024 on Showmax, DStv & GOtv.

Use club licensing to improve African football - GFA General Secretary

Graphic Online Sports News May - 22 - 2024 , 21:50

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has urged participants at a CAF Regional Club Licensing Workshop to share knowledge and collaborate to improve African football.

The three-day workshop, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, brought together representatives from 15 CAF Member Associations, including Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Mr. Addo, in his closing remarks, emphasized the importance of the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) which launches in the 2024/2025 season.

"Club Licensing is the single most important tool that can change the game in Africa," he said. "It's a process, not an event, and requires continuous improvement."

He thanked CAF for selecting Ghana to host the final workshop and praised Sidat Mohammed, CAF's Head of Professional Football, for his dedication to Club Licensing.

"Your commitment is commendable," Mr. Addo said to Mr. Mohammed. "We all face challenges in implementing Club Licensing, and the opportunity to network and share knowledge is invaluable."

The workshop covered user training for CLOP, the CAF Club Licensing regulatory framework, and mandatory criteria for domestic and continental competitions.

This workshop concluded a series of regional events held previously in Mauritania, Algeria, and Ethiopia.