Multichoice secures exclusive rights for UEFA Euro 2024 on Showmax, DStv & GOtv.

Graphic Online Sports News May - 22 - 2024 , 21:36

As the excitement builds for UEFA EURO 2024, MultiChoice is proud to announce that it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights across its platforms – Showmax, DStv, GOtv – offering unmatched access to one of football’s most anticipated events this year.

Advertisement

Starting Friday June 14, with Germany vs Scotland, and continuing through to the grand finale on Sunday July 14, football fans across the continent can catch every match, each monumental goal, and all the defining football moments exclusively on MultiChoice platforms.

Entertainment platform options tailored to meet your needs

Showmax Premier League revolutionises how fans follow football with its mobility and affordability. This platform for mobile users, powered by SuperSport ensures that whether you are on a commute, at the office, or in a café, the Euro tournament is right there in your pocket.

Showmax offers convenience and accessibility that ensures you never miss a moment, wherever you are. Catch all 51 UEFA Euro games live on Showmax Premier League. And there’s the option to bundle Showmax Premier League with one of Showmax’s entertainment packages and get Showmax Originals, hit international and local series, movies and kids’ shows.

For more information on Showmax Premier League and Showmax entertainment visit Showmax Stories.

DStv delivers exceptional viewing with great value and flawless HD quality. Football fans can become completely immersed in every match, feeling as though they are right there in the stadium. Whether it's witnessing Germany's quest on home turf or Ronaldo’s final bow on the international stage, DStv brings the game to life and to your couch.

GOtv offers an affordable and fun football viewing experience perfect for families and friends gathering to enjoy the tournament. It's more than just watching a game...it's about witnessing and sharing unforgettable moments together, creating memories that extend beyond the pitch.

Why Euro 2024 is unmissable?

With UEFA EURO 2024 hosted in Germany; the stakes are incredibly high. The opening match between Germany and Scotland sets the tone for a tournament filled with historic rivalries and promising new clashes. Spain vs Italy on Thursday 20 June and Netherlands vs France on Friday 21 June are just a few of the explosive matches that make this tournament impossible to miss.

Experience the intensity and passion of Europe's finest football on MultiChoice platforms, where every game is live and exclusive.

No matter your budget or lifestyle, MultiChoice has you covered. Choose Showmax Premier League for football on the go. Choose DStv for outstanding HD quality. Choose GOtv for a more social experience at an affordable price. With flexibility at the heart of our offerings, every fan can enjoy their perfect match setup, wherever and whenever.

Which team are you rooting for? Don’t miss a single moment of the best European football! Download the MyDStv, MyGOtv or Showmax Premier League app to subscribe or reconnect. Whether at home or on the move, make sure you're ready to catch all the action exclusively on MultiChoice platforms.

UEFA EURO 2024 is yours to enjoy – make it unforgettable with a platform of your choice.