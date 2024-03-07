Next article: “I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans” – Rafael Nadal says as he pulls out of Indian Wells

13th African Games: Black Satellites gear up for redemption

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 19:45

Ghana's U-20 football squad, Black Satellites, are primed to breathe life into Ghana's campaign at the 13th African Games as they gear up to take on the Congolese side this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m.

With football competitions underway, anticipation is mounting for Ghana's teams, the Black Satellites and the Black Princesses, who will open their campaigns in Cape Coast tomorrow.

Despite a rocky start for Ghanaian athletes at the African Games, the Satellites are in the spotlight, having undergone rigorous preparation and clinched five victories and a draw in pre-competition friendly matches. Under the guidance of Head Coach, Desmond Ofei, the team achieved notable results against formidable opponents such as Hearts of Oak (1-0), Ebusua Dwarfs (3-1), Kings Palace (5-0), Mysterious Dwarfs (3-0), and Venomous Vipers (2-0).

Impressive build-up

The positive outcomes from the Satellites' pre-tournament camps at Prampram and Cape Coast have infused confidence in the team as they brace themselves for the upcoming challenges.

Black Satellites Head Coach Desmond Ofei is optimistic that his players are ready and determined to achieve their targets at the African Games.

"We go into every competition with the mindset to try to achieve the ultimate goal which is to try to win the tournament."

"We are taking it a game at a time and we are starting with Congo. We are fully prepared for the game against Congo," he said at the pre-match conference yesterday.

The coach admitted the weight of expectations of Ghanaians but gave an assurance that his team of home-based players would rise to the occasion.

"Every tournament is different but we are playing at home and expectations are high. We are ready to give our very best and let’s see how the tournament goes."

"There’s no pressure. We are fully prepared and we have a good squad and the boys are ready and hungry so we don’t feel any pressure".

"Our motivation is that we are the host country and that’s enough motivation for us. Secondly, we are Ghana, we are very hungry and ready to deliver. We just have to showcase our abilities and represent the country as best as we can", Coach Desmond told the media at today's press conference.

Satellites captain Asamoah Kuffour echoed similar sentiments about the burning desire of his teammates to seize the moment on home soil, starting with the clash against Congo.

"There are many young players out there looking for this opportunity and we are grateful to be selected to represent Ghana in this competition."

"We are ready and we are prepared enough to win the trophy," he pledged.

Princesses aim high

The Satellites are pooled in Group A alongside Congo, Gambia and Benin in Group A, while Group B consists of Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia and Uganda.

In the women's competition, the Black Princesses, fresh off a commanding 5-1 victory over Sea Lions, are poised to take on Ethiopia at 8 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. With prolific forward Mukarama Abdulai bolstering the squad, Coach Yussif Basigi's team is filled with renewed optimism.

Drawn in Group A alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia, the Princesses are aiming for one of the two spots to advance to the next stage where they could face the top teams from Group B, which include Nigeria and Senegal.