Okraku-Mantey: Deputy Minister picks up nomination form to contest NPP Ayensuano primary

Kweku Zurek Politics Jul - 16 - 2023 , 08:07

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey, has taken a significant stride in his bid to reclaim the Ayensuano seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Friday, July 15, 2023, accompanied by party executives, the government official collected his nomination form from the constituency's party office.

Addressing a crowd of supportive residents, the accomplished businessman expressed his vision to "transform the community and empower my people."

He pledged to attract businesses to the area and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.

In the upcoming parliamentary primary, Mr. Okraku-Mantey is likely to contend against former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, provided both individuals successfully file their nominations and gain approval from the party.

During the 2020 elections, the New Democratic Congress (NDC) secured the Ayensuano seat, defeating the ruling party's candidate, Hon. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, with Hon. Teddy Nana Yaw Addi emerging victorious.