I’ll change Lower Manya Krobo — NPP parliamentary aspirant

Ezekiel Sottie Politics Jul - 15 - 2023 , 15:42

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, has appealed to the party’s delegates and the people of the area to give him the chance to represent them in Parliament so as to change the current situation in the constituency.

He said his ambition to represent his people in Parliament, come January, 2025 was not because of his parochial interest but for the development of the area.

Mr Adjase, a presidential staffer in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said he joined the NPP in 2014, and has contributed in diverse ways to the growth of the party, both in the Kroboland and in the Volta Region.

He said as someone who wanted to make an impact in Kroboland, he came back to his own area and formed ‘’Krobo for change’’ which made the NPP nearly win the election at Lower Manya Krobo Constituency with a close margin, adding ‘’My initiative positively affected Upper Manya Krobo which won the seat from the NDC for the first time in the political history of the Dangme areas’’.

Service

Mr Adjase said even though he was working at the Presidency, he had always touched base with his people at home, and expressed the belief that it was time to get to the political leadership of the constituency to speed up its development.

He stated further that he contributed immensely to the amicable resolution of the impasse between the PDS/ Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Krobos two years ago, which ensured the restoration of power to the area to enhance economic activities..

‘’I believe I have the leadership qualities and the experience that I can bring to bear when given the nod as the Member of Parliament to lobby for development in ‘’Klo’’ (Krobo) ’’, he stressed.

Mr Adjase who picked the party’s parliamentarynomination forms to constest the primary in the constitiency last Thursday said one of his core mandates when given the nod would also be to work together with the traditional authorities and the people to bring development.

He, therefore, appealed to the party’s delegates to give him the opportunity to be the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

Orphan constituencies

Per the NPP’s revised timelines, nominations in constituencies where it has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), also known as orphan constituencies, will be opened from Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

It said elections in the orphan constituencies would be held on a case-by-case basis to elect parliamentary candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies.