NDC accuses NPP of vote buying in Assin North by-election

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 22 - 2023 , 06:44

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in vote buying prior to the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the NPP is allegedly purchasing votes by offering fertilizers and state-owned knapsack sprayers to voters.

Taking to Facebook, he stated, "Corrupt NPP government desperately seeking to buy votes in Assin North with state-owned knapsack sprayers and fertilizers. Consignment currently en route to Ningo, Gangan, Ayittey, and other NDC strongholds."

Mr. Gyamfi further claimed that the NPP's vote-buying efforts were being orchestrated by high-ranking party members, including NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua.

He also shared videos as evidence of what he deemed the misuse of taxpayers' money for election purposes by the ruling Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

The Assin North Constituency seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ruled that the name of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson should be removed from parliamentary proceedings due to his dual citizenship status. As a result, a by-election will be held to fill the vacant seat.