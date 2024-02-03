Let’s use IPAC for consensus building — NDC

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stressed the need for the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to return to its time-honoured tradition of building consensus on crucial electoral reforms.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, after last Monday’s IPAC meeting to deliberate on the change of date for the 2024 general election from the traditional December 7 to November 7, this year.

It said the majority of the political parties at the meeting agreed that any major electoral reforms should become effective from November 2028.

Consensus “Whereas there was a clear consensus on 2028 as the year of effectiveness, it is untrue that the majority of the political parties at the IPAC agreed to the November 2024 date, it said.

“It is important to clarify that out of the 10 political parties at the IPAC meeting, at least five spoke eloquently against changing the date for elections to November 2024,” it stated.

The party, in the statement, also reiterated its earlier position not to support the Electoral Commission (EC) in its quest to hold the general election in November 2024.

“We urge the Electoral Commission to concentrate on germane and urgent matters, including immediately releasing the calendar for the 2024 elections as we strive for transparent, free and fair elections in December 2024,” it said.

The NDC last Sunday announced its return to the IPAC after nearly four years of absence for enhanced consensus building with the EC.

The party, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, last Sunday, decided to return to the IPAC, an advisory body made up of political parties that offered nonbinding advice to the EC in the hope of positive changes.

"The NDC is optimistic about the revitalisation of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust consensus building platform established during the tenures of Dr Kwadwo Afari-Djan and Charlotte Osei as chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana," it

said.

It noted that the party was looking forward to a collaboration between political parties and the Jean Mensa led EC to strengthen the democratic credentials of the country.

"The party anticipates collaborative endeavours that will strengthen Ghana's electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation," the statement said.