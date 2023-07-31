Juaboso MP involved in accident

Emmanuel Baah Politics Jul - 31 - 2023 , 05:33

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has been involved in a near fatal accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

The MP who is also the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee was returning from a funeral in his constituency when his official vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Kumasi-Sefwi Wiawso bound Sprinter bus on the outskirts of Atwima Mponua township.

The accident occurred at about 6:05p.m. on Saturday.

The front tyre of the MP’s vehicle on the passenger side burst when his driver attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him.

The vehicle ran into the lane of the oncoming bus, colliding with it.

The accident has left both the NDC MP’s vehicle, with registration number GN 441-14, and that of the Sprinter with registration number AS 7363-18 mangled.

Witness

A constituency executive member, Moses Danso, who confirmed the development to the Daily Graphic explained that as a result of the accident the MP and his entourage sustained varying degrees of injury and were first rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where they were currently receiving treatment.

An eye witness said the victims were responding to treatment.

When contacted, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, said he got the information soon after the accident, and gave the assurance that the situation was under control