VIDEO: Mahama criticizes Prez Akufo-Addo's and his appointees for ignoring advice on personal enrichment

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 30 - 2023 , 07:54

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the behaviour exhibited by his appointees.

Mr. Mahama highlighted that President Akufo-Addo seems to have disregarded his previous advice to his appointees about seeking opportunities in the private sector for personal enrichment.

Addressing the graduating class of 2023 at the Academic City University College, Mr. Mahama expressed his concern about the significant deviation of President Akufo-Addo's appointees from the admonishment given by the president six years ago.

During his speech, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer also cautioned those graduates aspiring to enter politics. He urged them not to use their leadership positions to pursue selfish ambitions but to prioritize serving the nation and its people.

Mr. Mahama recalled the President's words from over six years ago when he emphasized that individuals seeking office should not do so for personal gain, but instead venture into the private sector if enrichment is their goal. He emphasized that the wisdom of these words seems to be forgotten in light of the current situation.

In his advice to the graduands, Mr. Mahama stressed the importance of accountability and cautioned against using leadership positions for personal or partisan interests. Instead, he encouraged the graduates to unite and work towards the development of the country.

Highlighting the challenges of leadership, Mr. Mahama emphasized the need for competent-based staff engagement wherever they find themselves in leadership roles.

He concluded by reminding the audience that accountability is inevitable, especially with the increased awareness and demands of Ghanaian citizens to be active participants in the country's governance rather than mere spectators. The former President encouraged the graduates to adopt a selfless model of leadership that promotes the advancement of the nation and its people.