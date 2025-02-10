Previous article: Ablakwa lists the 10 benefits of ORAL as report is presented to President Mahama

JB Danquah-Adu's widow questions Parliament’s silence on her husband's death

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 14:18 2 minutes read

Ivy Heward-Mills, widow of former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, has accused Parliament of turning a blind eye to her husband’s unresolved murder, nine years after he was killed at his residence in Shiashie, Accra.

In separate Facebook posts on Monday, February 10, 2025, she called out Speaker Alban Bagbin, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and all MPs, questioning their silence on the case.

She compared the swift handling of the 2016 murder of British MP Jo Cox in the United Kingdom—whose killer was arrested, tried, and sentenced within five months—to the lack of progress in her husband’s case.

She posted: "My husband was not merely a number on the records of the Parliament of Ghana— he was a man of principle, a legislator who fought for his people, a patriot who served his country in ministerial capacity; he believed in the sanctity of Parliament and the power of democratic governance. He was a devoted father of two little girls whom he was raising to be proud of his patriotism.

"It’s been 9 years and 1 day since he was brutally murdered as a sitting MP. Parliament has carried on as if his life had been inconsequential. I dare say, his life was NOT inconsequential and what happened to him could have happened to any MP".

Danquah-Adu was stabbed multiple times around 1:45 a.m. on February 9, 2016. Though arrests were made and court proceedings began, the case remains unresolved.

Ms Heward-Mills said Parliament had carried on as if his death meant nothing and warned that such an attack could happen to any sitting MP.

She urged lawmakers to act before a decade passes without justice.

