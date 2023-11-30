NDC disqualifies Nii Yarboi from contesting Odododiodio primary

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 30 - 2023 , 06:23

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi from contesting the upcoming parliamentary election of the party in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

His disqualification was based on a report submitted by the Special Committee set by the party to investigate the violence that occurred at the Odododiodioo Constituency during the vetting of the parliamentary aspirants held on October 13, 2023.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, yesterday said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party took the decision after a careful study of the report submitted to it by the Special Committee set up to investigate the aforementioned incident that occurred on October 13, 2023.

Decisions

“Mr Michael Nii Yarboi is not qualified by the provisions of article 41 (8) (b) of the constitution of the NDC and therefore cannot contest in the Parliamentary elections in the Odododiodioo Constituency,” it said.

The FEC also directed the other two aspirants, Alfred Nii Kotei Ashie and Emmanuel Nii Kotei Ashie, whose supporters the committee's findings revealed that they caused the damage to property at the venue for the vetting, to be surcharged jointly for all the cost of damage.

It conveyed its apologies to Akosua Octhere, the journalist who was manhandled on the vetting day, and assured her that the party would liaise with her to indemnify all her medical bills.

The FEC further directed its election directorate to take immediate steps to organise the parliamentary primary for the Odododiodio Constituency.