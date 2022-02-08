E-Levy to take centre stage as Parliament resumes sitting

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill, 2021 is expected to take centre stage in Parliament as the House resumes sitting today, February 8 to Friday, February 11, 2022.
The E-Levy bill is expected to be withdrawn and reintroduced in Parliament by the government on Friday, February 11, 2022.Follow @Graphicgh
The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who presented the Business Statement for the week in Parliament last Friday, said the withdrawal would take place after the Minister of Finance’s ongoing sensitisation tour in certain parts of the country to educate Ghanaians on the bill.
Mr Afenyo-Markin added that in the event that the minister was unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the bill on February 11, 2022, he would do so on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
“Members are, therefore, encouraged to participate fully in the consideration of the bill for the passing of a good piece of legislation for the benefit of all,” Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Vice Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, said.
Minority
Whether the E-Levy bill would be reintroduced this week on the floor of Parliament or not, the Minority in Parliament has said they were still opposed to the bill.
Commenting on the business statement, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, said by the rules of the House, when a bill was introduced and referred by the Speaker to a designated committee, it was such committee that was enjoined to conduct inquiry into the bill.
He, therefore, said it did not lie with the Minister of Finance to go round the country to engage stakeholders and Ghanaian citizens on the E-Levy bill.
With regard to lack of clarity surrounding the bill, he said members of the House needed to be furnished with when the bill might be introduced to enable them to plan their life.
“I do not want to believe that this bill is being held in search for numbers for purpose of voting on it; no, that is not how this Parliament should run. That I am holding the bill and when
I am satisfied I have the number to take favourable decision and it is introduced,” he said.
Questions
During this week’s sitting, six ministers of state would also appear before the House to respond to questions.
They are the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson; Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen; Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah.
They are scheduled to answer a total of 48 questions during the week, three of them being urgent, and 45 oral, on the floor of the House.