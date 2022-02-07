Dr Ishmael Ackah appointed acting Executive Secretary of PURC

Economist, Dr Ishmael Ackah has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in acting position.
Dr. Ishmael Ackah succeeds Mrs. Mami Dufie Ofori, who served as Executive Secretary for the past five years.Follow @Graphicgh
In a press statement dated February 7, 2022, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced that Dr. Ackah is expected to start work on Monday, February 07, 2022.
His appointment is subject to the “receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Commission, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”
Dr Ishmael Ackah who is a fellow of the Institute of Economic Affairs Ghana is now expected to steer the affairs of PURC to bring success to the outfit.
He is an energy economist with more than 10 years of experience.
Dr. Ackah is an Energy Economist with experience that spans the public service, private sector, civil society and academia.
He was the Regulatory and Electricity Market Expert at USAID West Africa Energy Program, Deloitte Ghana.
He led the team that developed the energy and petroleum sections of the 2017 and 2021 Coordinated Programme for Economic and Social Development Policies.
He has in the past excelled while working in public service, civil society, the private sector and academia.
He has worked as the head of policy unit at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy in the past and at a point also served for two years as the technical advisor on energy and petroleum policy to Ghana’s minister for planning.
He was the first co-ordinator of Local Content Secretariat at the Ghana Energy Commission.