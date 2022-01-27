Ghana is a key partner in deepening regional economic, security matters - U.S Secretary of State

The United States of America's Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken has touted Ghana's key position in global and regional security and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery and growth.
The Secretary of State made this assertion when he and the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Ms Molly Phee met with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the US.
Their meeting discussed the cooperation between the Ghana and the US, the prevailing security situation in the Sahel and West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery.
The Vice-President, Dr Bawumia is in the US to represent Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.
