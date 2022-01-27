Contractors to complete abandoned projects — Techiman North DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North, Mr Everson Addo-Donkor, has given an assurance that the government is on course to construct and rehabilitate deplorable roads in the district to facilitate movement and development.
He said most deplorable roads in the area were receiving major boost as contractors who left site last year had returned.
Mr Addo-Donkor was speaking at a press conference at Tuobodom in the Bono East Region to mark his 100 days in office as DCE.
He also outlined his vision for the district and appealed to the chiefs and people in the area to support his administration to succeed.
Road
Mr Addo-Donkor mentioned the tarring of the Tuobodom town roads, the 16.3-kilometre Atrensu-Kokoago-Kokroko feeder road, the 10.5-kilometre Aworowa-Odumase-Kokroko feeder road and the upgrading of the 23-kilometre Bonya Nkwanta-Amangoase-Tenaba feeder road as some of the roads currently being constructed.
He said on assumption of office, he held meetings with the contractors and appealed to them to return to site for the completion of the projects due to the importance of the road network to the people of the area.
Mr Addo-Donkor said the assembly was also working toward reshaping and maintenance of the 30-kilometre inner town roads of Aworoano, Abrafi Estate, Aworowa, Krobo Junction-Krobo Nursing Training College road, Konimase No.2, Sebene and Akrofrom town roads.
He said the assembly was in touch with the Ministry of Roads and Highways to get the contractor working on the Asueyi-Mesida-Buoyem road to get back to site.
Mr Addo-Donkor said some of the roads were awarded in 2020 but the contractors left sites. He explained that efforts had been made to get all the contractors to go back to complete the abandoned road projects.
He said the assembly also planned to install traffic lights at the Central Business District of Tuobodom, explaining that lack of the facility in the town situated on the Techiman-Tamale Highway posed a insecurity challenge.
Mr Addo-Donkor said the urban roads had given the assembly a permit to go ahead to install the traffic light to save lives, saying "we have factored the installation of the traffic light in the assembly’s budget”.
Committees
Mr Addo-Donkor explained that the assembly had inaugurated two ad hoc committees; namely One-District-One-Factory and Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce to boost industrialisation and revenue mobilisation in the area.
He said the assembly had also targeted to construct a bungalow for the district magistrate, offices and hanger for National Ambulance Service and the Ghana National Fire Service to enhance their operations.
On education, Mr Addo-Donkor said the assembly had planned to host, assist and collaborate with the Methodist Diocese of Wenchi to establish a College of Education in the area.
He said plans were far advanced for the establishment of a basic school at the Tuobodom Magazine by the assembly to help improve education in the area.
Extension of electricity
On electricity, Mr Addo-Donkor said the assembly would extend electricity to some virgin communities such as Patakro, Anwia, Droboagya, Tanokrom and Tenabea, all farming communities, to the national grid.
He said there were some untapped tourist sites in the area and explained that the assembly would develop these sites to generate revenue for the assembly.
Mr Addo-Donkor explained that the development of the sites would be executed through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and called on interested investors to support the initiative.
He said the assembly would soon complete the ongoing telephony project at Adutwe and upgrading of the Tuobodom Health Centre to a model health facility to improve quality health care in the area.
Mr Addo-Donkor pledged to complete all projects initiated by the former Member of Parliament (MP) in the area, Mr Martin Oti Gyarko, who was also Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, and the former DCE, Mr Peter Mensah.