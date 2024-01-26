NHIA inaugurates office for Agotime-Ziope, Adaklu districts

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has inaugurated a new office complex at Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

The Adaklu-Anyigbe zone office will serve both the Agotime-Ziope and Adaklu districts.

Four brand new Toyota Hilux pick-ups vehicles for the Ketu North, Adaklu Anyigbe, South Dayi, and Kpando offices of the authority were also presented at the ceremony.

The Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who conducted the ceremony last week Friday, said modern and well-equipped structures were crucial for effective service delivery of the NHIA.

He entreated the staff of the office to take utmost care of the facility for it to benefit the people for many years.

Dr Boye announced plans by the NHIA to put up similar offices in other parts of the country soon.

He urged members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to take advantage of the MyNHISApp on their cellular phones to access services of the NHIA from the comfort of their homes, without delay.

Meanwhile, Dr Boye said the NHIA had chalked up vast improvement in claims processing and payments which were now carried out in good time, unlike in the past when such procedures took more than a year.

For instance, he said, the authority paid more than GH¢800 million of claims in the past three months.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who presented the vehicles, said the office complex and the vehicles testified to the gains of the NHIS in recent time.

He pledged the Regional Coordinating Council’s firm stance to support the NHIA to expand its success story in the region, and urged those who were not covered by the scheme to register onto it as soon as possible.

The Regional Director of NHIA, Joseph Homenya, said the office complex was gratifying and would definitely motivate the staff to work harder.

He said three other office complex projects were underway in the North Tongu, South Tongu, and Akatsi districts.