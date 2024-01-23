GRNMA inducts new executives

Justice Agbenorsi Health Jan - 23 - 2024 , 07:11

A nine-members national executive committee of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have been sworn into office with a call on them to improve the conditions of service of members through advocacy and quality leadership.

The Secretary-General, Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, said the leaders had been elected into office at a very challenging time.

He mentioned poor salary structure and conditions of service, huge taxes as some of the issues facing members of the association in the country.

“You have been elected at a time when there is a big fight on our hands and we are going to fight until we win.”

“The workers you are leading are suffering and all what your members want from you is high-quality leadership,” Dr Baah said.

Swearing-in

The newly elected NEC members are the President, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo; First Vice-President, Samuel Alagkora Akologo; Second Vice-President, Dr David Tenkorang-Twum and Assistant General Secretary, Anthony Sopaal.

The rest are National Treasurer, Moses Anyigba; Assistant National Treasurer, Thomas Jafouk Lambon; Public Affairs Relations Officer; Joseph Wolimmor Krampah, and Assistant Public Relations Officer, Philimon Gyapong.

They will steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

GRNMA's Legal Advisor, Dr Patrice Fidelis Seddoh, led them to swear the oath of office and secrecy respectively.

A Chief Labour Officer, at the Labour Department, Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah, who chaired the ceremony, said the role of nurses and midwives had become more critical than ever but they had remained committed to protecting humanity.

He encouraged the leadership to embrace the opportunity wholeheartedly to stand as agent of positive change while advocating for members.

He further urged them to prioritise the welfare of members to create a resilient and empowered community that will stand behind them through thick and thin.

Strategies

The President, Mrs Ofori-Ampofo, explained that the leadership would focus on executing its five-year strategic plan with emphasis on leadership and government, education, research, welfare of members, communication and campaign, and influencing policy in a bid to uplift the image of the profession in Ghana and beyond.

Beyond that, she said the leadership would also focus on maintaining good relationship with its stakeholders to help serve members better.

On the trend of migration, the President urged the government to improve the working conditions of members to ensure that nurses and midwives stayed back to serve the nation.

She further disclosed that the leadership was working closely with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to help refine the payment structure of members.