Western REGSEC places GH₵10,000 bounty on Takoradi murder suspects

The Western Regional Security Council (Western REGSEC) has placed a GH₵10,000 bounty on the killers of one Charles Kwakye on Monday, April 12, at Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi.
The deceased, together with his wife, Monica Nda, were attacked by six armed men and were subsequently shot, leading to the death of Mr Kwakye.
The robbers, who were on board two unregistered motorbikes, bolted with valuables belonging to the two.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command on Wednesday, April 14, said, “Any person with such credible information should report to the nearest Police Station or call the Western Regional Police Command on telephone numbers 0249983333, 0244591076 and 0245961522.”
“You can also call Toll free on 18555, 191 and 112 to reach the Police or send a WhatsApp message to the Police on 02026639122,” the statement added.
It further assured the public, especially residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs, that the security situation is calm and under control, as the REGSEC have put sufficient measures in place to maintain law and order.