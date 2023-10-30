Vehem Mawunyo International School donate to flood victims

Kweku Zurek Oct - 30 - 2023 , 11:20

In the wake of devastating floods that have displaced thousands in the Volta Region, the compassionate students of Vehem Mawunyo International School, Dzodze and Penyi, have rallied to provide crucial aid and support to the affected communities.

The flood, which began on October 17, prompted the Volta River Authority (VRA) to conduct a controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams due to a consistent rise in inflow patterns and water levels.

This measure was taken to mitigate further damage, especially in the worst-affected districts of South, Central, and North Tongu.

The calamity has left families in distress, with many losing their homes and belongings.

Among the most affected are school children, a fact that deeply moved the students of Vehem Mawunyo International School upon learning of it.

Responding with admirable swiftness and compassion, both parents and students of the school mobilized essential supplies including food, rice, clothes, toiletries, and drinking water.

These items were promptly distributed to the afflicted communities on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in a collective effort to alleviate immediate needs.

Accompanied by the founders of Heavenly Integrity Mission and Smilet, the students ventured into the affected areas, providing not only material support but also a comforting presence to those grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

Their mission extends beyond the immediate relief efforts; it is a call to action, urging others to extend their helping hands. By shedding light on the persistent challenges faced by the affected communities, they aim to inspire a broader collective response.