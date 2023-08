There are a lot of corrupt people and thieves in my Ministry - Roads Minister

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 24 - 2023 , 11:30

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has alleged that there a lot of corrupt people and thieves in his Ministry.

The Minister, who was visibly angry said when some of the corrupt people are sacked and new ones brought in, the new entrants are worse than those sacked.

Watch the video