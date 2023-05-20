The linguist staff - A symbol of authority

The linguist staff, known in Akan as ‘Okyeame Poma’, is a decorated rod or sceptre held as a sign of office or authority. It is carried by the Okyeame (linguist) at public events or whenever they conduct any official business or speaks to the chief.

Traditionally, the Okyeame is the chief’s right-hand man. They act as the principal counsellor, official mouthpiece and the link between the chief and his people. Since all communications to and from the chief are routed through them, they are required to be very knowledgeable and eloquent. Linguists are also regarded as experts on traditional law and custom and thus advise the chief on these matters. One significant thing about the Okyeame is the staff they hold for official duties. The staff is transferred from the right to the left hand when the linguist is about to speak.

Significance

Linguist staffs come in different forms and designs, each carrying a special message. They are made of wood or metal and mostly plated with gold, silver or a mix of colours. As a symbol of office or authority, the use of different types of precious metal to decorate staffs and the type of finials that sit on top all have meanings. They are designed to either signify rank and status or to illustrate a proverb. Some staffs also have the totem of the people on top.