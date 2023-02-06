Tesyd Farms making inroads in Volta

AN agro-investment company,Tesyd Farms Limited, has acquired an additional 5,000 acres in the Adaklu District in the Volta Region to expand its cashew production.
Already, the company is cultivating cashew on an-850 acre-site in the Bono Region and 1000 acres at Vakpo-Dzogbega in the North Dayi District in the Volta Region.
Tesyd Farms, the largest cashew grower in Ghana, insists the crop is in high demand across the globe, for which reason the move to expand the production of the crop is a step in the right direction.
The owner of Tesyd Farms, Kofi Dzamesi, attributed the high patronage of the crop globally to its non-perishable nature, saying that was a bright prospect for the company.
Mr Dzamesi said these when a team of newsmen visited the company’s cashew field at Vakpo-Dzogbega.
He said the rising success of Tesyd Farms Limited in the Volta Region clearly demystified the long held notion that cashew did not thrive in the Volta Region.
Mr Dzamesi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, said the crop which grew unpruned with a lifespan of more than 50 years was also ideal for forest reclamation.
The leaves of the highly acidic plant are known for their soil fertilisation properties, while the fruit is used to brew alcohol.
Tesyd Farms practices pure organic farming, Mr Dzamesi told the newsmen.
He admitted that organic farming was capital intensive and revealed that Tesyd Farms had spent more than GHc 2million on its Vakpo cashew field since 2018.
According to him, a factory would be set up on the farm in the long term to process the harvested cashew.
Tesyd Farms Limited has ten permanent workers and scores of casual labourers on its Vakpo cashew field.
They include women who usually take up the harvesting of the cashew.
Mr Dzamesi entreated young people to venture into cashew production and other viable agricultural projects such as large scale vegetable production.
He expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities of Vakpo for making land available for the project, and said the cashew project would soon turn the area into a major agricultural enclave.