Sabin Akrofrom market project takes off

A sod cutting ceremony has been performed for the construction of a multipurpose market complex at Sabin Akrofrom in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.
The two-storey structure when completed will have facilities such as lockable stores, stalls for petty traders, a police and fire stations, banking halls, a clinic, restaurants and a lorry terminal.
The rest will include a spacious conference hall and installed CCTV cameras to help enhance adequate security at the premises and is expected to be completed in two years.
The project, christened ‘Sabin Akrofrom Commercial Centre’, is being financed by the chief of Sabin Akrofrom, Nana Osei Kofi, in commemoration of his 10th anniversary since he ascended the throne.
The ceremony which was chaired by the Hiahene, Prof. Oheneba Boakye-Adjei II, on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also saw some traditional leaders, government officials and people of Sabin Akrofrom attending.
The celebrant, in a short remark, said the project was in fulfillment of his desire, among other things, to help bring development to the people of the area.
“The completion of this edifice will help boost business opportunities in and around the community”, Nana Osei Kofi emphasised.
Commendation
For his part, Prof. Oheneba Boakye-Adjei II commended the chief for his visionary leadership in ensuring the development of the community.
Aside from that he said his pro-poor initiative such as his charity foundation which continuously supported brilliant deprived children had helped transform the lives of many residents.