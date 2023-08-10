Take sanitation issues in communities serious — Lower Manya MCE

Ezekiel E. Sottie Aug - 10 - 2023 , 07:19

The lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly has handed over a 16-seater toilet facility to the Agormanya Takporm community, with a caution to the community members to take sanitation issues more seriously in their own interest.

The facility, which will serve a number of communities including Agormanya–Ogome, Ternya, Oserber-Ternya, Gortsom, Blorse, Akotobabi and Bunam, among others, was the 13th facility completed and handed over to communities in the municipality recently.

Clean up exercise

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) announced at the handover ceremony that the municipal assembly and other stakeholders including the market women association, drivers’ unions and youth organisations would embark on weekly and monthly clean-up exercises to ensure the communities avoided communicable diseases.

“We have decided as an assembly to partner with identifiable organisations and groups in the various communities in the municipality to take clean-up exercises as normal as the ones we do in our homes daily.

The assembly is aware of the fact that some groups embark on clean exercises once in a while as part of their group activities.

However, as an assembly, we want to ensure it is normalised so that it becomes part and parcel of every community,” the MCE stressed.

Mr Tetteh said the assembly had taken sanitation issues seriously and that was why a lot of the communities had benefited from the toilet facilities in the municipality, adding: “Others, which are under construction, are nearing completion.”

Health

He said apart from the three main hospitals in the municipality, namely the Atua Government Hospital, Akuse Government Hospital and Agormanya Saint Martin’s de Porre Roman Catholic Hospital, the assembly had also built a number of Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds across the length and breadth of the municipality to serve the health needs of the people.

He mentioned that some of the communities that benefited from the CHPS Compound included Agormanya Agbom and Oborpah Djekiti.

The Agormanya–Takporm community member, Emmeline Oklekuor Tetteh, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed joy on behalf of the beneficiary communities for the facility.

She explained that when the old toilet got spoilt, it created room for open defecation, which was unpleasant to them.

She pledged to embark on sanitation education during their meetings so that they would always keep the facility clean and neat.