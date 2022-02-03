Sunyani PURC serves clients through WhatsApp platforms

The Sunyani Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is making strides in the use of social media to bring its services to the doorstep of consumers.
The office, which was established in 2019, does not only have jurisdiction for the Bono Region but also for the Bono East and Ahafo regions.
To enable the commission to reach out to people in the three regions, the Bono Regional Manager, Mr Patrick Antwi, said WhatsApp platforms had been created for stakeholders to ensure the flow of information between the commission and its clients.
Information dissemination
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Antwi said the five WhatsApp platforms which were created in 2019 when the office was established had now been increased to 27.
"Major stakeholders (NEDCo and GWCL) are represented on these platforms which are made up of consumer groups,” he stated.
Mr Antwi added that the platforms aided in disseminating pertinent information and served as channels for receiving and resolving complaints.
He said when movements were restricted in 2020 and 2021 because of the outbreak of COVID-19, the platforms supplemented the commission's operational activities.
Mr Antwi said through those groups, the commission had also been able to monitor the quality and reliability of services delivered to consumers by the regulated utility companies.
Reported issues
"Voltage fluctuations, power outages, no water flow, pipe bursts, billing, metering, unlawful disconnections and non-reflection of payments are all examples of issues reported via the platforms," he said.
He stated that complaints which had been submitted through text messages, images or videos had been handled by the office.
Mr Antwi said the platforms had also been useful channels to educate people on relevant legislative instruments (LIs), utility issues as well as the rights and responsibilities of utility consumers.
"The commission has benefited from the creation of these WhatsApp platforms in terms of improving quality service delivery in communities.
These platforms have also brought consumers to the commission,” Mr Antwi said.
Mr Antwi said the Sunyani office was aware of how much social media had evolved and would make efforts to use the opportunity to execute its mandate effectively.
In its operations, complaints have been received during field trips, WhatsApp, phone-in calls, walk-ins and written statements.
Complaints
Available statistics indicate that in 2019, the office received 105 complaints from the field, five from WhatsApp platforms, 34 from phone-ins, 19 from walk-ins and one written complaint.
In 2020, there were 148 complaints from field trips, 86 from WhatsApp platforms, 132 from phone-ins, 16 walk-in complaints and 45 written complaints.
A total of 289 complaints were made through WhatsApp platforms in 2021; 65 from field trips, 64 from phone-ins, 42 written complaints and eight from walk-ins.
The PURC was set up as a multi-sectorial regulator by the government in October 1997 under the Public Utilities Regulatory Act, 1997(Act 538) as part of the utilities sector reform process to regulate the provision of utility services in the electricity and water sectors.