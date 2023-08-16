Ridge Church School holds passing out ceremony for 2023 batch

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 16 - 2023 , 16:52

The 2023 graduating students of the Ridge Church School in Accra have been admonished to live exemplary lives wherever they may find themselves.

The School Chaplain, Rev. Laud Gyampoh, who gave the advice in his exhortation during a passing out ceremony for the students on Wednesday morning, August 16, 2023, urged the students to emulate virtues in the teachings of Jesus Christ.

"Let's us be example unto our world," he said, pointing out that people strive to protect things that are valuable to them.

Ceremony

In a scenario to drum home his message on the essence of living a life of purity, the Chaplain said, "Precious assets need tight security" and that if the students valued their lives, they would go every length to live morally upright lives.

The ceremony was on the theme: "Be a good example to your world."

In all, 77 students who recently wrote their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were graduated.

The students, who were mostly dressed in African prints with others in suite and tie were all presented with sashes and Bibles.

More importantly, deserving students received various academic and non-academic awards, with a physically challenged student, Master Paul Obuamah, receiving a sheriff award for his role in the school.

Rev. Gyampoh also pledged to give each student a copy of the book, “Purpose Driven Child.”

Challenges

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Nana Ama Acheampomaa Badasu commended the students for their well-mannered attitude towards their books, urging them to continue with such attitude as they pursue Senior High Education.

For her, the 2023 batch was one of the batches that had faced many challenges in the academic journey, including the impacts of COVID-19.

That, she added, in spite of the many challenges that the students faced, they were able to overcome all of them and settled for their BECE.

Mrs. Badasu explained that at a point, the 2023 batch were introduced to a new curriculum that did not come with textbooks and were also told that they will not write the BECE exams, which all affected them in one way or the other.

However, she said, with determination, the students devised several study mechanisms including online study groups to help themselves, expressing the hope that their results will come with flying colours.

"As a batch, you showed an outstanding leadership; you worked as a team," Mrs. Badasu commended the class of 2023, adding "You have indeed been good examples to this school and I'm proud of you."

Takeaways

The Guest Speaker, Ebenezer Sampong Bediako, the Chief Executive Officer of Ebenezer Chemists Ltd, charged the students to be measured in their utterances.

He implored them against emulating the use of vulgar language in their engagements, indicating that serving as an example in one's community required one to be guided on what they say and how they conduct themselves.

He further encouraged the graduating class to show love towards humanity, their school and communities.

Mr. Bediako also advised the students to build their faith in the Lord as well as developing good prayer lives.

For him, no matter one’s age, he or she could serve as an example for his or her society.

The Board Chair of the school, Madam. Vivian Campbell commended the school for holding the event differently this time round for only the graduating students.

She said the ceremony will inspire the continuing students to aspire higher in order to be recognised as they had done for those in the 2023 batch.

Background

The Ridge Church School was established in 1957 by the Accra Ridge Church (ARC).

Its stated mission is to promote high quality education using world-class teaching and learning methods to raise disciplined, dedicated, God-fearing and responsible individuals based on strong Christian principles for the country.