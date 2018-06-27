Rawlings speaks on Ghana Card

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says he is not against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority in Parliament’s concerns on the Ghana Card
.
Below is a copy the statement issued by the former President's office
RAWLINGS URGES STAKEHOLDERS TO RE-EXAMINE NATIONAL I.D. CARD CONCERNS
The attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to publications in sections of the media and on social media platforms insinuating that his decision to register for the National Identity card was a call to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disregard the position taken by the party and the minority in Parliament.
The office wishes to state that it is spurious to suggest that former President Rawlings made a call against the minority or the party.
The principle of Ghana having a valid Identity Card System is what the former President is committed to, and he respects positions taken to ensure that the process is transparent and easily accessible to all.
The former President urges all stakeholders, especially the National Identification Authority and both the Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament to deliberate dispassionately on the concerns, many of which are legitimate, in a bid to bring sanity into our democratic process and ensure that all eligible Ghanaians benefit from the process.
Signed:
Kobina Andoh Amoakwa
(Communications Directorate)