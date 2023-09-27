Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges African leaders to emulate Nkrumah, Mandela

Daily Graphic Sep - 27 - 2023 , 07:07

The 2020 NDC running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has lauded two statemen, the first President of Ghana and former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa for their effort at emancipating the continent.

She said the two personalities had deeper understanding of their roles as leaders, who did not lose their focus but kept their eyes on the vision to liberate their countries and Africa from political and economic stranglehold of colonialists.

“Their focus was not self serving, nepotistic, and lacking in direction.

They were highly interested and demonstrated a passion for their country and continent”.

She made historical references for example, to the concern of Dr Nkrumah artificial borders carved and imposed by colonialism and underscored the need for the current generation to “ constantly interrogate them as an important way to reunite the continent”.

Conference

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, former Minister of Education and first female Vice- Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast stated this at a conference organised by the Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance and Leadership held at the University of Ghana, Legon as part of activities to mark the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day last Thursday.

It was on the theme: “Osagyefo and the Madiba : Global Africa in Search of Transformational Leadership in the 21st Century.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was at the event to represent former President Mahama, who could not honour the invitation due to unforeseen circumstances beyond his control.

She called for a dispassionate analysis and dialogue on how Africa had been ran and changed the discourse of ‘we have the potential’ to realising that potential in practical outcomes.

She said the use of violence, brute force, intimidation, disenfranchisement meted out to the youth, including those who went on a simple protest march earlier and on the other deep, incredible levels of corruption, insensitivity and disrespect for the rule of law, anarchy and eventual collapsed of the country.

She expressed appreciation to the Kwame Nkrumah Centre for Ideology, Governance and Leadership, organisers of the conference for bringing the two icons of Africa to the forecourt of continental attention and recognition, providing the opportunity to remember their legacies.