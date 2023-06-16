Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo was outstanding writer, advocate — President

Donald Ato Dapatem Jun - 16 - 2023 , 10:36

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as "an outstanding writer, advocate for women, Africans and the progressive people around the world".

The President said he and Prof. Aidoo were contemporaries at the University of Ghana and “she brought a lot of glory to our country, by her works, her personality and by the cause she stood for”.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking when the family of the late Prof. Aidoo paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to officially announce the death of the professor and burial arrangements.

The delegation was led by the Head of the Ogyadze Asona Family of Abora Nkwanta, Ebusuapanyin Kwamena Essandoh Aidoo.

Other members of the delegations were the deceased’s daughter, Kinna Likimani; Emmanuel Eduful Esaah, Dr Agnes Akosua Aidoo, Ambassador Ekua Prah, Kwesi Baffoe Intsiful, Josephine Gyimah, Lucy Aikins, Abena Duma Aidoo and Ojo Arko Erskine.

Burial

Professor Aidoo will lie in state on July 13, 2023, and be buried in her hometown, Abiadze Kyarkor in the Mfantsemen Municipality in the Central Region the following day.

She would be given a state-assisted burial.

Thanksgiving Service would be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Methodist Church, Abiadze Kyarkor.

Prof. Aiddo who passed on May 31, 2023, was a Ghanaian author, poet, playwright, politician and academic.

She was the Secretary of Education from 1982 to 1983 under President Jerry John Rawlings's PNDC administration.

Some of the books she authored are Anowa, The Dilemma of a Ghost, The Girl who Can, Our Sister Killjoy, No Sweetness Here and Changes: A Love Story.



Great loss

President Akufo-Addo said the death of Prof. Aiddo was a great loss to the nation and that the two of them had maintained a good relationship since their student days.

He further described her as one of the most distinguished citizens of this generation and expressed appreciation to the family for formally informing him of her demise and pledged to attend the funeral.

“It is my decision that the late Prof. should be given a state-assisted burial because she deserves it.

It will also offer the opportunity for the people to pay their due respect, express their appreciation and gratitude for a life that was strongly dedicated to the country,” the President added.

He said the Office of the Chief of Staff would collaborate with the family to plan towards a fitting burial for the late Prof. Aidoo.

Deceased’s wish

Ebusuapanyin Kwamena Essandoh Aidoo disclosed that while alive, Prof. Aidoo requested that the family should not preserve her remains for more than six weeks, a wish the family said would be fulfilled.