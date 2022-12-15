NGO presents scholarship to 44 students

The Youth Education and Awareness Society (YEAS), a non-governmental Islamic organisation assisting in the development of education, has presented scholarship support to 44 underprivileged tertiary students in Accra.
It is to enable the brilliant but needy students residing in Abeka-Lapaz and surrounding communities, to partly cater for their fees and other tertiary education needs.
As part of the package, the 44 beneficiary students, who are in the universities, technical universities, nursing and teacher training, were given cash ranging between GHc3,000 and GHc1,000, and learning items.
Sheikh Issah Ibrahim Adam, Director of YEAS, in his address, explained that the annual Educational Support Programme of YEAS is also to promote academic excellence among secondary students from deprived communities who are assured of the NGO’s support on entry into the tertiary level.
We continue to invest in supporting young people to acquire quality education because of our belief that education is the key to quality livelihood and sustainable development.
Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Operations Manager of YEAS, in his welcome address, noted that the education support programme, which started in 2018 by assisting 8 students, supported 15 students in 2019; 22 students in 2020; and 28 students in 2021.
The Programme, he said is in line with YEAS’ humanitarian services for communities, adding the NGO, which has its headquarters in Agona Swedru in Central region, rotates its annual educational support among communities in to assist underprivileged students.
Sheikh Amin Osman, General Secretary of the Coalition of Islamic Humanitarian Organisations of Ghana, advised the beneficiaries to optimise the scholarship support by achieving academic excellence.
He also advised tertiary students to desist from borrowing monies from friends and other sources for unproductive expenditure and expensive lifestyle, adding that students must live within their means and concentrate on their education.
Madam Geraldine Ashitey, Tesano Branch Manager of Eco Bank, for her part, commended YEAS for the educational support intervention, trusting that it would significantly assist the beneficiaries to completing their courses.
She assured YEAS of the bank’s continuous collaboration in providing financial literacy for young people, and urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the financial assistance.