Man at centre of Sokoban murder case convicted of theft

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 04 - 2023 , 08:03

The Asokwa Circuit Court last Monday convicted 22-year-old John Alister on two counts of stealing.

The convict pleaded guilty to both counts of stealing when he appeared before the court presided over by Vida Achiaa Yeboah last Monday.

He prayed the court to deal with him leniently.

The prosecution, however, objected to his plea of leniency and asked the court to hand him a heavy sentence to serve as deterrent to others.

He was, therefore, convicted on his own plea by the court.

The judge, however, deferred sentencing to Friday, October 6, 2023.

Alister has been arraigned on the charge of murder in another court.He has been accused of the murder of Princess Afai Ahenkan, 35-year-old businesswoman at Apaaso, near Sokoban in Kumasi and bolted away with her car.

Facts

Presenting the facts of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ofori, said the convict was employed as a receptionist in a hotel in Kumasi in 2022.

He, however, abandoned work after a month but returned in July this year and was reengaged due to his previous working relationship with his employer.

On August 6, 2023, ASP Ofori said the complainant in the case gave her Infinix Note 8 mobile phone to Alister to assist her in some settings on the phone.

The convict, however, took advantage of that and bolted with the phone and withdrew an amount of GH¢167,660.09 from the complainant's bank account, using a mobile app.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police and after investigation, he was arrested and charged with the offence.