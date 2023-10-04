Africa must come together to make AfCFTA succeed — Togbe Afede XIV

Joshua Bediako Koomson Oct - 04 - 2023 , 08:09

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has urged African countries to come together in a coordinated and efficient manner to harness the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He observed that the reasons why the agreement had not attained its full potential after almost five years of its establishment was the fact that the continent was so fragmented.

“AfCFTA needs the unity of this continent to realise its dream so even if we can’t come together politically, we can do so economically to harness the full benefit of the agreement, ”Togbe Afede XIV said this while receiving his award for Outstanding Personality of the Decade Award at this year’s Made in Ghana Awards which took place in Accra last Saturday (September 30).

The award was in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the progress of society as an accomplished Ghanaian traditional ruler and an astute business executive as well as his transformation of lives through quality leadership as the founder or co-founder of a number of companies, including Africa World Airlines Ltd, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, Strategic Initiatives Ltd and Databank Financial Services Ltd.

The awards, on the theme: "Celebrating 10 Years of promoting Ghanaian Business Pride,” honoured distinguished individuals and companies whose products are made in Ghana and have impacted the lives of the people and also delivered efficient services in the country.

Organised by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG), 30 other companies and individuals were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the promotion of Made-In-Ghana goods.

Strategic action

Togbe Afede XIV said the AfCFTA had set the stage for Africa's industrialisation drive,however, it would take concrete, strategic actions by governments and businesses on the continent, the right mix of policies, a greater sense of purpose for more robust intra-African trade to happen to support economic diversification and the much-needed industrialisation of the continent.

“Africa would’ve been so much stronger and more developed if it were to be one country and that is why I am happy about the establishment of the AfCFTA.

Africa needs AfCFTA but of course, AfCFTA needs you and I to realise the dream and without our effort, AfCFTA cannot achieve its dream

“So I want all of us to see the opportunity that AfCFTA offers so that we can go continental and that will give us a much stronger economy.

We need to come together economically and this will help us realise the benefit of oneness,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

He further commended the organisers of the award for recognising his effort and doing him the honour.

“This award to me in particular could not have come at a better time.

I want to dedicate the award to all the people of Asogli Traditional Area who did me the honour 20 years ago to make me their leader,” he stated.

Awardees

Some of the companies that were awarded on the night included JRA Cosmetic Ltd; Outstanding Beauty Care Company of the year, Dzata Cement; Iconic Indigenous Cement Manufacturing Company of the Decade, Polytank Ghana Ltd; Iconic Water Storage Manufacturing Company of the Decade, B5 Plus Ltd; Iconic Iron & Steel Company of the Decade.

Others were M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Iconic Pharmaceutical Company of the Decade, Bel-Aqua Natural Mineral Water, Iconic Natural Mineral Water of the Decade, Gino Tomato Mix & Pomo Tomato Mix; Outstanding Food Product of the Year, Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd; Iconic Logistics & Freight Forwarding Company of the Decade, Ghandour Cosmetic Ltd; Iconic Cosmetic Manufacturing Company of the Decade.