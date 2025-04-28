Featured

Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's passing officially announced after Asantehene was informed

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Apr - 28 - 2025 , 18:53 2 minutes read

The demise of the Mamponghene, the Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman and second in command in the absence of the Asantehene, has been officially announced. He was 86.

The announcement was made at 4pm at the Mampong Silver Stool Palace on Monday, April 28, 2025.

After the announcement by the Gyaasehene, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa, fontonfrom and atunpan drums were played to re-echo the announcement.

This came after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had earlier also been officially informed as tradition demands.

A high-powered delegation from the Mampong Traditional Council went to Kumasi to officially inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II passed on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, Graphic Online has gathered.

But as tradition demands, the Asantehene had to be officially informed before the public announcement.

Graphic Online understands, the 86-year-old Mamponghene was first taken to the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), also in Kumasi, where he was pronounced dead.

Read also: The Silver Stool Stabilised: Actors Heroes Impact

Announcement

The high-powered delegation from Mampong that went to Kumasi to inform the Asantehene was led by the Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

All the divisional chiefs, the Krontihene, Gyaasehene, Ankobiahene, Apaahene, Kyidomhene, Effiduasehene (Nifa), Jamasi (Benkum), Ejurahene (Adonten) were there or represented.

Other sub-chiefs and queen mothers were also part of the delegation that went to Kumasi in their numbers to officially inform the Asantehene that his second-in-command had passed.

In the meantime, the Silver Stool Palace has been locked and the keys handed over to the Gyaasehene, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa by the Mamponghemaa [Queenmother], Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

The queenmother will lead the Mampong Gyaase delegation to inspect and account for everything in the palace on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Who was Daasebre Osei Bonsu II?

Born on December 31, 1939, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was known privately as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie. He was an economist and a lawyer.

He was the Registrar of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) prior to his enstoolment as the Mamponghene in 1999.

He reigned for over 25 years.

The Mamponghemaa - Nana Agyakoma Difie II

Writer's email: enoch.frimpong@graphic.com.gh

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh

Read also: The Silver Stool Stabilised: Actors Heroes Impact