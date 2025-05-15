Featured

Mahama signs MoU with Africa CDC to support Ghana’s epidemic response

Mohammed Ali May - 15 - 2025 , 10:29 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to manage and respond to health emergencies.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between President Mahama and Dr John Nkengasong, Director General of the Africa CDC, along with officials from the African Union.

The meeting focused on public health readiness in Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

A key outcome of the engagement was signing a memorandum of understanding between the Government of Ghana and the Africa CDC.

The agreement covers data sharing and cross-border disease surveillance and is expected to improve the country’s epidemic intelligence and early warning systems.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, May 15, 2025, President Mahama described the agreement as part of Ghana’s ongoing efforts to prepare for future health threats.

“Ghana is committed to learning from past experiences and preparing for future health challenges,” the president wrote. He also acknowledged the support Ghana has received from the Africa CDC in recent years.

Also present at the meeting was Dr Jean Kaseya, who spoke about the importance of building self-sufficiency in healthcare systems across Africa.

President Mahama agreed, stating that closer cooperation with institutions such as the Africa CDC will help make Ghana and the continent more resilient in the face of emerging health threats.