M&G wins Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year

Emmanuel Quaye Jun - 01 - 2023 , 08:01

M&G Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been adjudged the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year at this 6th edition of the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards held last Saturday in Accra.

This year’s edition of the awards, which was organised by KN Unique Communications, also honoured about 60 companies and individuals from all aspects of the business sector in Ghana and other countries of West Africa.

The award event, on a yearly basis, provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that continue a significant role in the development of the business sector.

It also promotes excellence in innovation, enterprise and endeavour, while rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of known possibilities.

Some notable personalities who graced this year’s ceremony included Nana Safo Boakye III; Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdal Fatah Ahmed Khalil; Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana, Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia and top media personalities

Nana Safo Boakye III, who was the Chairman of the awarding board, congratulated all awardees and assured entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders of an enabling environment that would aid their businesses to thrive in the country and West Africa as a whole.

He then stressed the need for those businesses to aim at being part of the globalised digital economy in order to place their ventures on the world stage.

The Managing Director of M&G Pharmaceuticals, Gopal Vasu, after receiving the award expressed gratitude for the recognition of his company’s efforts and promised to continue manufacturing more quality products to take care of the health of Ghanaians.