KNUST student stabbed to death during altercation

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 07 - 2023 , 13:26

A second-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lambert Frimpong, has been stabbed to death by his friend at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the deceased, 24, died after being stabbed multiple times with a knife during a fight.

The fight according to some people was over a missing T-shirt.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

He was declared dead at the hospital after he was there.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The Ashanti Region Police are on a manhunt for the suspect.

Frimpong was studying Politics and History at the university.

He is said to have gone home and went to lodge in a friend's house.

But while there, another friend is said to have entered the house and some neighbours overheard them engaged in an argument which later resulted in a fight.

The Assembly member of the area confirmed the incident in a radio interview.