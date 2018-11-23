"Kitchen stool" teacher dismissed by GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has descended heavily on 10 of its staff for their involvement in sexual misconduct, immoral relations and stealing.
Sexual misconduct
The infamous “kitchen stool” headteacher of the Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Central Region, Mr Robert Seppe, is among five others who have had their appointments terminated for sexual misconduct.
The rest are Mr Vincent Nii Armah Otoo of St Francis Senior High School (SHS), Akim Oda; Mr Kester Ansah Djan of Benkum SHS, Larteh-Akuapem; Mr James Anum Adjetey of Okumaning Ugars Basic School, Okumaning, Eastern Region; Mr Bright Akpalu of Akwatia Presby JHS, Akwatia, and Mr William Akompong of Nyankumasi SHS, Assin Nyankumasi.
Convicted
A statement signed and issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the service, Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, in Accra yesterday explained that a seventh teacher, Mr Wiayuga Mumuni of the United Basic School in Tumu in the Upper West Region, who was sanctioned for defilement, was dismissed after a law court convicted him of the act.
The statement said three other staff of the GES, all non-teaching, had also been dismissed after they were found guilty by the court for stealing.
The statement gave their names as Madam Comfort Oduro Bruce of the Ghana SHS, Koforidua; Mr Alfred Kumah of the Koforidua Regional Education Office and Mr Kwasi Agyeman of the SDA SHS, Koforidua.
Deterrent
“The decision was taken after they went through due procedures from the school to the GES Council level.
“This is to serve as a deterrent to others who have the intention of doing similar things,” it concluded.
The statement said the affected staff were sanctioned “for breaching aspects of the Code of Professional Conduct of the Ghana Education Service”.