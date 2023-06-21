Jilted man in court for sharing ex-girlfriend’s nude video on WhatsApp

GNA Jun - 21 - 2023 , 05:58

A 23-year-old man, who shared an intimate video of his ex-girlfriend to contacts on WhatsApp, has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Ebenezer Sarfo allegedly carried out the act after warning his ex-girlfriend of his intentions to circulate the video.

Sarfo, unemployed, who is charged with non-consensual sharing of intimate image and sexual extortion, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The court also ordered Sarfo to be reporting every Wednesday to the Police. The matter has been adjourned to August 2.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant, name withheld, was a resident of Madina and the accused person, a resident of Ofinso.

The prosecution said the accused person and the complainant were in distance relationship, with the complainant visiting the accused sometimes.

It said during the relationship, the complainant and Sarfo “did a video call where the complainant was naked. The accused person convinced the complainant to place the camera showing her fully naked body, which he recorded secretly.

The prosecution said the relationship fell on the rocks, which did not go down well with Sarfo.

It said since the break-up, Sarfo had been threatening the complainant to compel her into “unwanted sexual activity because he is in possession of her nude video”.

According to the prosecution, on May 28, 2023, the complainant was on her way to Oyibi to visit her family when she had a WhatsApp message from Sarfo, which read: “Do you know I have your nude videos? If you leave me, I will distribute it on social media.”

The prosecution said the same day, at about 3:00pm, Sarfo sent the nude video to a friend of the complainant and a witness in the case.

It said the friend of the complainant alerted her about the video.

The prosecution said when the complainant confronted the accused person, he got infuriated and shared the nude video to his other contacts through Whatsapp platforms.

It said on May 30, 2023, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused was arrested at Offinso and brought to the Police at Oyibi.