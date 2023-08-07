Governance and Business Leadership Awards: Siaw-Agyepong receives Woman Entrepreneur Award

Some business leaders and organisations that have distinguished themselves in their line of operation have been honoured at the third edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA 2023).

Among the awardees are the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African Consortium (AAC), Adelaide A. Siaw-Agyepong, and the General Manager, Human Resources and Administration of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Augustine Appiah.

While Mrs Siaw-Agyepong was honoured with the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award, Mr Appiah received the Human Resources Business Leader of the Decade.

The event also highlighted the significant contributions of social entrepreneurs and individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on others through their charitable causes, with 20 other individuals and organisations also being honoured.

Awards

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a distinguished, C-level high-impact, economic development and strategic leadership awards programme created by the Governance & Business Boardroom, which aims to champion and celebrate good corporate governance, outstanding leadership, economic empowerment and job creation in Ghana.

It recognises and honours top CEOs, Board chairs, procurement leaders, HR leaders, business executives, companies and organisations that exemplify excellence in their respective fields.

This year’s ceremony, held last Friday (August 4) at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, was on the theme "Transformational Leadership; Passion, Vision & Strategic Management for Development".

It celebrated leaders across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, encompassing energy, finance, manufacturing, trade, transport, education, agri-business, logistics and telecommunications, among others.

The criteria for selecting the CEO of the year is rigorous, covering visionary leadership, strategic planning, innovation and creativity, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, industry impact and personal integrity.

Let’s inspire young women

Receiving her award, Mrs Siaw-Agyepong expressed her gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the significance of the award as a driving force for even greater achievements.

"I thought I was doing my little in my corner, but I have been recognised, and this honour has challenged me to do more," she said.

Mrs Siaw-Agyepong encouraged other female executives to continue striving for excellence in all their endeavours as, in due course, their hard work and dedication would undoubtedly be recognised by both humanity and the heavens.

As an inspiring role model and advocate of women's empowerment, the AAC CEO reinforced the need for women executives to shine brightly wherever they were to serve as mentors to the young females who aspired to be up the ladder.