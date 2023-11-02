Lawyer calls for early detection of breast cancer

Daily Graphic Nov - 02 - 2023 , 06:03

A private legal practitioner, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, has urged the public, especially women, to be educated on the symptoms of breast cancer and its early detection to help reduce the mortality associated with the disease.

Early detection has been identified as the surest way of helping to prevent and improve survival rates of breast cancer.

Ms Dwumah was speaking after a health walk and breast screening exercise organised for residents of Odumase in the Bono Region and its surrounding communities last Friday as part of the Pink October campaign celebrated globally to draw the attention of individuals, organisations and policy makers to effects of the disease and the opportunities for survival if early detection was prioritised.

Ms Dwumah, who organised the event, said the goal was to raise awareness of the risks associated with breast cancer and empower women in the community to take charge of their healthcare decisions.

Awareness

Addressing the participants, including traditional leaders from the various traditional councils within the Sunyani West Municipality after the two-Kilometre walk, Ms Dwumah stressed the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the country.

She emphasised the importance of educating people on its symptoms and the significance of early detection to facilitate preventive measures and improve survival rates.

Ms Dwumah assured the people that her commitment extended beyond her hometown and that she would continue to seek support from corporate entities for the constituency.

She expressed her gratitude to the Volta River Authority (VRA), Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), and Tropical Cables for their support in making the programme a success.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional councils present, the Omanhemaa of Odumase No. One Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, commended Ms Dwumah for her valuable contributions to Odumase and the wider constituency.

She encouraged both parents and the youth in attendance to prioritise their education, with the hope that more Odumase natives would follow Ms Dwumah’s inspiring example through educational attainment.

Survivors

Two breast cancer survivors shared their inspiring stories with the audience.

One survivor recounted how early detection played a pivotal role in her successful battle against the disease, while the second survivor emphasised the risks of substituting traditional herbal medicine for conventional medical treatments in breast cancer care.