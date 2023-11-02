TaTU, GSA sign MoU to standardise vehicles for north

Mohammed Fugu Nov - 02 - 2023 , 06:08

The Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for the University’s auto laboratory to serve as a centre for GSA’s standardisation and authorisation of vehicles for Northern Ghana.

The MoU would also help in the training of students in industrial trades for the job market.

Additionally, the partnership would help the university to admit more students to programmes such as Automotive Brake Systems, Automotive Electricity/Electronics, Automotive Engines, Suspension, Steering and Alignment Services and Electronic Fuel Management Systems.

The Vice-Chancellor of TaTU, Prof. Abass Braimah, signed on behalf of the university, while the Director-General of GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo, signed on behalf of the authority at a brief ceremony in Tamale last Tuesday.

In his remarks, Prof. Braimah expressed optimism that the agreement would help advance the knowledge of students and equip them for the job market.

"The laboratory will serve as a centre of excellence and will train and equip students to become engineers.

We want to make sure that what you desire of a graduate is what we produce," he said.

Novelty

For his part, Prof. Dodoo described the partnership as a novelty and said it would go a long way to ensure the benefits of the two institutions.

He reiterated his outfit's commitment to continue to provide the needed support for the success of the partnership.

He indicated that the auto laboratory would serve as a centre for the standardisation and authorisation of all vehicles in the northern part of the country.