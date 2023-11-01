Gbese inducts Tetteh Ankamah family into traditional council

Emmanuel Quaye Nov - 01 - 2023 , 21:06

The chiefs and elders of the Gbese Paramount Stool have inducted three persons into the Gbese Traditional Council in recognition of their roles in the council.

The three are the Head of Family of the Nii Tetteh Ankamah We, Nii Tetteh Ankamah, one of the three ruling houses of the Stool, Asafoatse Dinsey, known in private life as Ishmael Ayikai Ashong and Naa Ayikaikor Nico-Annan, ‘Shuornortalo’, the heir apparent of the Gbese Manye, Naa Ayikailey Nano Beng I.

There are four other auxiliary houses of the Gbese family, namely Nyan Aboadiamo-Kreshie We, Ardey Akwa-Nii Armah Owusu Ahia We, Anerge-Okai Odibayo We, and Okaidha Afie-Afie We.

At a ceremony at the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra, sheep were slaughtered and libation poured as part of the traditional rites to usher the three royals into the Gbese Stool House.

The Gbese Mantse and the Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, said the unification of Nii Ankamah-Disney We, the second ruling house, with the other two ruling houses — the Gbese Shiawulu-Pleinshiaku We, the first ruling house, and Naa Onidin Akua-Akwete Krobo Saki We, the third ruling house — had set the stage for the unification of the entire Ga State.

He commended Nii Ankamah, known in private life as Nii Ayikumah Aryeetey, for showing a sense of discipline and responsibility towards the greater good of the Ga State.

He stated that having been inducted into the council, Nii Ankamah had automatically become part of the Gbese Dzase.

Unity

Nii Ayi-Bonte II urged all the houses to unite for the development of Gbese.

He said the sale of land and properties of Gbese was the cause of some of the conflicts among the people, and stressed that such conflicts undermined the unity among the Gbese people.

The Gbese Mantse said Gbese had the largest land in the Ga State, and would thus hold accountable, all those who had illegally sold such stool lands.

Nii Ankamah expressed appreciation for the recognition given his family saying the isolation had been a problem for them.

"The divisions among us created nightmares for me and members of the Ankamah We.

We felt isolated, especially during the Odadao rites and other Gbese ceremonies,” he said.

He thus expressed gratitude to Nii Ayi-Bonte and the elders of the Gbese Stool for ushering him into the Gbese Traditional Council, and promised to work hard towards the unity and development of Gbese.